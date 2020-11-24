Jamie is stepping back – and will be a hard act to follow

Jamie Brookes

Jamie Brookes has told the SPS Whitchurch League that he won’t be carrying on in the role – and the search to find a replacement has already started.

League chairman Phil Scott confirmed: “Jamie Brookes has informed the management he will be standing down from his role at the AGM due to personal reasons. The management, and I’m sure all the players, thank him for his hard work over the last couple of years – he will be a hard act to follow. So that means we are on the lookout for a new competition secretary, or even two if the work was shared, and anyone interested should please contact the secretary (Juliette Swire) or myself to discuss further.”

A job specification is available for bowlers with all 36 member clubs to view, but Audlem-based Brookes has been a big hit on the competition circuit.

He runs the record-breaking North Shropshire Parks winter series and District Invitation Winter League, as well as being comps chief for the Market Drayton League, but has suffered from health issues this autumn, causing him to take stock of how much he does.

Safeguarding officers, coaches and referees needing their bowls-related DBS certificates renewing next year are going to have to take a virtual route.

The continuing Covid crisis has led to Shropshire association safeguarding chief Phil Scott outlining his plans to all affiliated leagues and clubs.

“For 2021, DBS certificates that need renewing will be done via Zoom (conferencing app) over January, February and March 2021,” said a county spokesperson.

“Each applicant will be given a log in time between 9am and 12 noon on a Saturday morning at 15-minute intervals, and will need to have all the documents with them for the Safeguarding Officer to peruse and fill in the form for the applicant.

“Then on a later date all forms will be available to be signed at a designated location where all applicants will have to bring their own black pen for signature - no contact with any person will be involved.”

League secretaries have been asked to liaise with their clubs over the coming weeks to help Scott produce a list of the expected numbers he needs to cater for.

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury bowls king Callum Wraight is still hoping he can celebrate the start of a new year by winning yet another title.

The Castlefields ace has fingers crossed that Covid restrictions ease sufficiently after the end of Lockdown II so that he can return to action on the British Professional Panel.

And that could mean the Dougie Wright Xmas Panel Handicap is played at the Red Lion, Westhoughton, near Bolton, over December and early January.

“A decision will be made about the Dougie Wright Handicap when the position becomes clearer on social gathering rules and competitive sports,” said a Panel spokesman.

The 2019-20 version started on December 12 last year and Wraight beat Wayne Ditchfield to qualify for the January finals day, only to lose 41-22 to Simon Coupe in the last eight.