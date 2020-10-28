Every bowls club in league to be consulted on the way forward

Officers of the Tanners Shropshire League held a positive meeting via the Zoom conferencing app and decided that was the best way forward.

“We will be in touch with our 35 clubs in the next couple of months with a questionnaire for next year’s planning,” said league secretary Dawn Gray.

“We have the option to put back the start of our league fixtures from the usually early April start to May, then finishing in early October instead of September.

“There is also the potential to make all our Shropshire divisions (on Friday nights) 10-a-side (instead of 12).”

An executive meeting scheduled for November 21 has been cancelled, Gray adding: “We’ve discussed the possibility of changing the AGM date (January 23) for a Zoom executive meeting, then re-scheduling the AGM for February 25.

“All of these options will be discussed at some point with our clubs, after the league’s questionnaire answers are in.

“Obviously nobody knows the future of this pandemic and the restrictions in place, but crown green bowls must stand loud and proud – we can continue to play bowls Covid safe.”

Meanwhile, two stalwarts of Shropshire’s oldest bowls league have decided to call it a day.

Mel Jones and Gwynfor Hughes are standing down from service to the Oswestry League, as fixtures secretary and treasurer respectively.

“They have both resigned this year, which is such a shame, and the league will be losing two very experienced, committed and dedicated officers,” confirmed league secretary Lorraine Lewis.

“I for one will be very sad to see them go, but I think they both wish to spend more time with family and feel it’s time to give others an opportunity to take the posts on.”

Oswestry officials, proud of a history dating back to 1925, are now looking for expressions of interest in both posts to Lewis (07890 340983 or email lozzielew68@gmail.com) before November 20.

“The future running of the league relies on us getting replacements, so we have all our fingers crossed to make sure that happens,” added Lewis.