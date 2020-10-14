Bowls is put on hold by Covid

Bowls

The popular winter series run by the North Shropshire Parks association has been put on hold after four successful rounds, the latest on Sunday attracting 75 bowlers to Prees.

After a summer totally devoid of any league fixtures, series organiser Jamie Brookes said: “Apologies but round five has been postponed.

“Due to the latest government guidelines, announced Monday night, I’ve decided to postpone Winter Series 7 for a minimum of two weeks. Although due to its popularity this was a tough decision to make, I feel that with the wide catchment area of entrants it’s the most responsible decision I could take.

“I live in Audlem (which is a Crewe, Cheshire, postcode) and we have to look after everyone – even non bowlers who could become infected unknowingly through one of our entrants. I will keep all informed going forward.”