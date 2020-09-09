Wraight on a roll as he makes up for lost time by winning on the road

His latest success came in an open singles for 64 bowlers at Owley Wood in Winsford on Saturday, following hot on the heels of his triumph in the Gambert Baines Open at Scarborough and picking up plenty of prize money at the preceding East Coast Festival in Whitby.

The Castlefields man, who will be 34 later this month, defeated Scott Simpson of Shropshire Premier League rivals Sir John Bayley 21-11 in the final to claim the Tony Whitney Memorial title and top cheque.

The Shrewsbury bowler’s six wins on the day included a 21-2 card – and the most anyone got against him was 14 as his competitive edge and imperious form shone through.

Simpson, on the other hand, had gone into the day fresh from winning the Stockingford Open after beating Jordie Baddeley 21-16 in the final.

Organiser Martin Gerrard said: “It was a great day’s bowling with two absolute gents contesting the final in Callum and Scott.

“Well played Callum, our first champion, and commiserations to Scott who played superbly all day.”

Wraight’s hectic schedule continues tonight (WEDS) when he teams up with his old rival from junior days, Wayne Ditchfield, for the British Professional Panel’s two-man team Super Invitation 16. Both will play 31-up singles games at the Panel’s home of the Red Lion, Westhoughton, near Bolton, the aim being to reach finals day on Sunday (SEPT 13), Wraight’s step father and clubmate Rich Goddard partnering Billy Speed in the last qualifier 24 hours earlier.

Jack Hewitt of Hanmer had a near-miss in the Castle Sports Open in Northwich, reaching the semi-finals before being denied by Lee Johnstone 21-18 on a day when Highley’s Darrell Handley and Martin Gaut (St Georges) were also in the last 16 line-up.