Clubs wait for open bowls events go-ahead

With virtually all leagues having abandoned normal fixtures this year, clubs are currently limited to organising internal competitions for paid up members now greens can reopen as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions ease.

But the sport’s governing body, the British Crown Green Bowls Association (BCGBA), is still seeking ways for its affiliated clubs to get competitive in 2020.

“Considering the relaxation of conditions for local cricket, we have made strenuous efforts, which remain ongoing, to obtain further guidance from Government on the commencement of community sport, which includes crown green bowling,” said BCGBA chief executive Mark Bircumshaw.

“We have 33 pages of regulations to go through before we can fully update guidance – and then have to obtain approval from the Department of Sport.

“Consequently, the best advice/guidance we can give at this moment in time allows for the maximum around a green to increase to 30, as long as clubs risk assess and allow for social distancing.

“Competitions remain internal club comps until we have done the work to fully update.”

Meanwhile, all Shropshire affiliated leagues have been consulted by the county association on any issues they want to raise at a management meeting of the BCGBA, to be held by via Zoom, on Saturday.