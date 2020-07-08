Burroughs leading the drive for new crown green bowls tour

Rob Burroughs, who is an officer of the Shropshire Premier and Mid Shropshire leagues among others, is involved in wide-ranging negotiations to form the Crown Green Players Association (CGPA).

Talks with clubs, bowlers, sponsors, website designers and many other groups or businesses, plus the sport’s governing body – the BCGBA – started in May.

“We have approached the BCGBA with an application for associate membership which has now passed around delegates and will be discussed to a conclusion at its July meeting,” said a spokesman. “The CGPA endeavour to provide everyone from club bowlers to county stars with the UK’s only dedicated competition tour. Coupled with our drive and focus to foster crown green bowls, we strive to promote the sport we love to new audiences, with the end product being a more marketable game appealing to potential bowlers, sponsors, social media and TV – helping secure the future of our clubs and our beloved game.”

Meanwhile, the last Shropshire winner of the Champion of Champions at the Waterloo is backing the bid to save the famous Blackpool venue.

Michael Beer beat his Castlefields and county team-mate Callum Wraight 21-11 to take the champions crown in 2017, just 48 hours after also winning the Talbot Trophy at the nearby Raikes Hotel.

Now Beer is one of a number of Shropshire bowlers who have signed up to a 50-50 Club for £10 a month, the aim being to raise money to save the Waterloo for the sport.

More than 200 have joined the fundraising drive, giving former British No.1 Gary Ellis and his team renewed hope that, once a new lease is sorted out, safety work can be paid for to keep the spiritual home of crown green bowls alive.