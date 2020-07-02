Bowls leagues may opt to join forces

Officers of the SPS Whitchurch League – the biggest in the county – have contacted the neighbouring Market Drayton League to propose a new approach after the Corvid-19 crisis, with one management team in charge.

“The WDBL (Whitchurch League) would like to take this opportunity to offer the MDBL (Market Drayton) our support and propose that the WDBL take over-arching responsibility for the running of the MDBL,” says the proposal.

“This would ensure the continuation of bowling by member clubs of the MDBL, now and into the future.

“We hope our proposal will be well received by member clubs as a supportive step forward, enabling the MDBL to retain a separate identity, but benefiting from the advantage of our combined strength as a force in North Shropshire bowls.”

Key recommendations in the Whitchurch proposal are continued designated playing nights as they as currently are, a presidential post for both leagues and the Market Drayton League to retain its own separate bank account

“We are proposing one committee to oversee the running of both leagues, reducing the number of management meetings and producing naturally efficiencies,” says the proposal.

These include printing just one annual fixture book, holding one presentation dinner and a reduction in overall honoraria expenditure.