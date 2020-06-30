Bridgnorth Bowling Club design video to get members back in action

The club, like many others in the county and nationwide, are taking their first steps into the post-coronavirus world with the easing of lockdown measures permitting socially-distant bowls action.

But Bridgnorth, who insist they rely on membership fees and league matches to remain afloat, admit concern regarding some members' decision not to return to the pristine greens – and have decided to put together a video to highlight fun and safe action.

All competitive Shropshire bowls league, including the Premier Division, have been cancelled for 2020 – though some aim to have some form of competitive action for clubs and individuals later this year.

Bridgnorth are one of a number of clubs who, in line with British Crown Green Bowls Association and government guidelines issued at the beginning of June, have edged back on to the mat.

Groups up to six can meet, while remaining socially distant and with cleanliness and hygiene measures in place, for bowls action.

Bridgnorth's intuitive video shows a groundview of the club's clubhouse, which remains closed, as well as the well-maintained lawns, before cutting to members bowling. The frames are then edited together to show club-mates bowling to one another.

A club spokesperson said: "I’ve put this little video together to try to encourage our members back to playing.

"A lot of bowls clubs will be in the same position as we’re all small amateur members sports clubs and rely on membership and leagues matches to stay afloat.

"We were lucky to get a support grant from Shropshire Council but would really like to see more of our members coming back to bowl and supporting the club. We have rules to follow from our governing body which we’re doing our best to follow."

Bridgnorth's 'Pass the Bowl' video can be viewed on the club's Facebook page 'Bridgnorth Bowling Club', and can be located through a link at their website www.bridgnorthbowlingclub.co.uk/