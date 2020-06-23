Bowls meeting to plot the post-pandemic future of league

Clubs in the SPS Whitchurch League have been invited to log into a meeting using the Zoom meeting app at 7pm, in the wake of the management deciding to call off all fixtures for 2020 last week.

“Each club can nominate two representatives to join tonight’s meeting, at which we can discuss any future proposals and give an opportunity for each club to raise any questions or concerns,” said league chairman Phil Scott.

“We will of course continue to review the situation in line with any forthcoming government announcements – and it may be possible to play competitions later on in the season, depending on the social distancing restrictions still in place and clubs being able to adhere to the safeguarding measures in place.”

Officials of bowling clubs who have reopened their greens as lockdown restrictions ease have been reminded that they can’t organise any club competitions just yet.

“Not at the moment, no you can’t,” stressed county safeguarding officer Phil Scott as he responded to a number of enquiries from Shropshire clubs. “Hopefully in phase three (of the reopening schedule) in the next couple of weeks clubs can.

“As safeguarding officer I remind clubs of the risk assessments that should be completed and returned to me at safeguardingscgba@outlook.com with booking forms every four weeks for Track and Trace records.

“And it has come to my attention that some clubs are using their club equipment and entering the buildings/pavilion – and, at this time, this is not allowed.

“Players must use their own equipment (ie bowls, jack and mat) please – for everyone’s safety.”