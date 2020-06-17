September target for festival bowlers

Although the June Festival had to be cancelled due to the health crisis, entries are still being taken for the five-day bonanza on the island that is scheduled to start on Monday, September 7. A spokesman said: “A decision of whether we go ahead or not has been held over by Steve Moore (festival director), and the government officials we work closely with, in the hope that the easing of restrictions continue enough to allow the festival to take place.”

Entries are due to close on August 3 and there have been no new cases of Covid-19 on the island for more than three weeks, but border closures are a big issue.

Social distancing measures have ended for Manx residents and their pubs and clubs have reopened, but only those that live on the island can currently travel to and from it.