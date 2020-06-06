Leagues still hoping to play

The Premier, Mid Shropshire and Shrewsbury Ladies leagues are all canvassing their clubs to see if they would want to start fixtures in July – if it is allowed.

Mark Shore, chairman of the Premier League, confirmed: “We have gone out to member clubs to ask if they want to play some form of bowls if permitted – or cancel the season altogether.

“We have given them until Sunday (JUNE 7) to come back to us.”

It is the same Sunday deadline for Mid Shropshire clubs to respond to a questionnaire aimed at getting some idea of the numbers who would want to play league bowls if club buildings are allowed to re-open after July 4.

And Lesley Winwood, the new secretary of the Shrewsbury Ladies League, has contacted all team captains to ask: “If allowed - and it’s a very big if - how many of your ladies would be interested in playing in a modified league from late July/August?

“In order for this to operate, clubs and toilets would need to be accessed, which current government guidelines say can open from July.

“Whether this will apply to sports clubs time will tell - and also when our governing body will give us the go ahead for leagues to commence.”

The Whitchurch and Market Drayton leagues have yet to make a firm decision about evening fixtures this year, but the Tanners Shropshire and Wem leagues have already cancelled their schedules.