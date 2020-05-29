Corley sticking to her bowls plan

Wem-based Corley wanted to retire as county secretary this year but was persuaded to carry on for 12 months, with an improved honoraria, at February’s annual meeting of the Shropshire association.

But when she completes her 15th year in the post at next year’s AGM, that will definitely be the end.

“Just to remind you that I will be standing down as county secretary at the end of the year, as discussed at the SCGBA AGM in February,” said Corley in a statement on the county website.

It includes a job specification and a plea to those interested in succeeding her to contact county chairman Barry Jennings (01743 351155) or email jnnnadri@aol.com for more information.