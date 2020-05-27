Three veterans bowls leagues cancelled

The Shrewsbury, Mid Shropshire and Market Drayton senior citizens leagues have announced that their fixtures and competitions planned for this year are now cancelled.

With people over 70 the most vulnerable to the virus, officers of all three leagues felt they had a duty of care to their bowlers, even though some greens in the county have now reopened.

Chris Kershaw, the chief of the Shrewsbury league – the county’s biggest with five divisions – said: “

It is regrettable that this decision has had to be made, but the health and safety of players must be the first and only consideration – especially when the vast majority of us are over 70 and therefore classed as vulnerable.

“It goes without saying that the subs paid for this season will be rolled over into the 2021 season with the league absorbing this season’s costs from accumulated funds.

John Ford, secretary of the Mid Shropshire league, said: “Thanks to all our league bowlers for their patient understanding in these difficult times. We wish them all good health in the coming months and hope we can get back to playing and socialising with the game we all love.”

Current county president Wendy Icke – who will continue in the role next year – is the driving force of the Market Drayton seniors league.

And she said: “Please take care and stay safe – and we hope to see you all in 2021.”