British bowls events rolled into next year

That applies to the men’s, ladies and junior county championships and all other British events.

“We have decided to roll over all competitions to 2021,” confirmed a spokesman for the governing body.

“As for the 2019 Ladies Champion of Champions (due to have been played on April 18 after being abandoned due to waterlogging at the Waterloo last September), it is hoped we will be able to arrange a suitable date later in the year to complete this competition, subject to restrictions allowing.”

Tracy Ryan (Meole Brace) and Donna Bennett (Malpas Sports) are due to feature in that Champions event, while Sir John Bayley and St Georges will retain their places in the World Club Championships qualifiers, which have also been rolled over to 2021.