Bowls leagues call off 2020 fixtures

Bowls | Published:

Two Shropshire leagues have officially decided there is no chance of any league fixtures being played this year.

The Tanners Shropshire & Shrewsbury and Wem leagues have given up on any hope of competitive matches between clubs in 2020, even though a limited re-opening of greens in England started last week.

New Tanners league secretary Dawn Gray said: “Following a management meeting via Zoom, the committee feel that the Tanners League match fixtures for 2020 be pasted over to 2021 – giving NO league fixtures for 2020.

“Following the government’s proposed phased release from lockdown, the likelihood of gatherings being permitted before the beginning of August is very slim. We will continue to monitor the changes closely and are hopeful we can produce some kind of competition later in year.

“In what format is unclear at present, but we will endeavour to do what is right for the safety of everyone that is involved within our bowling community.”

And a spokesman for the Browns of Wem League added: “

Social distancing rules make it impossible to complete any fixtures.”

