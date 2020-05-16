Quiet start for new bowls chairman

Brian Williams was elected chairman of Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League at its AGM in January but, besides a couple of meetings, the health crisis has put paid to any real active service.

“It’s been a gentle introduction to being chair, but at the moment there are more important things to life than bowls,” said Williams.

The Donnington Wood bowler succeeded Don Holding as chairman after he had served for eight years, answering a call for new faces.