Bowlers can return – if green is open

Strict guidelines for a limited reopening of bowling greens were issued to clubs and their bowlers before action was allowed to restart, in England only, on Wednesday.

Clubs were told to carry out risk assessments by the sport’s governing body, the BCGBA, before reopening and, once completed, bowlers will have to observe strict rules before they can return.

The limited green opening, for exercise and practice, is for bowlers to play alone, with members of their household or with one other person from outside their household, while practising the two-metre social distancing. Only club members are allowed on a green at a pre-booked time – they are urged to use their own bowls, jacks and mats, and club buildings must remain closed.

“Please be aware that this is for phase one of the opening of greens and will be reviewed in light of any changes for phase two, when additional groups may be permitted,” stressed county association secretary Mo Corley.

“This is to ensure that we have safe opening of greens and to give clubs a chance to get used to the process needed to keep everyone safe.”

And a BCGBA spokesman warned: “Be aware that this guidance could change at any point and could be withdrawn if the risk level increases.

No competitive bowling is allowed at this stage – full details of the re-opening guidelines can be seen on the SCGBA website (http://scgba.co.uk/news/).