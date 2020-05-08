Tribute is paid to driving force of vets bowls league

Ed Jackson served the Shrewsbury Senior Citizens League in many roles, most recently being its president until 2019, when poor health led to him standing down.

League chief Chris Kershaw said: “It is with much sadness that we inform of the death of one of our two Honorary Life Members, Ed Jackson.

“Ed was a member of Dorrington BC and captain of their senior citizens team for many years until declining health prevented him from bowling some five years ago.

“For a great many years he held the post of Results and Fixtures Secretary of our league before retiring in 2014 and becoming vice-chairman.

“He became league president on the death of Bill Garratt in 2016 and held this position until he felt unable to continue as his health declined further in early 2019.

“We wish his wife Jean and family our commiserations at this sad time.”