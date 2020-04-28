Bowling veterans could be set for a year off

With over-70s the most vulnerable to the virus, many senior citizens leagues are considering not returning to action, even if lockdown and social distancing rules are eased before the summer is over.

Doubts over exactly how many seniors will want to play, interact and travel if they get the chance this year are the big issue, with many expected to decide to err on the safe side and take a year out and return to playing 2021.

Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League stalwart Ron Adams confirmed that calling off the season was an option that its officers had already discussed.

Chris Kershaw, chief of the Shrewsbury Senior Citizens League, said: “When the lockdown period is over and we are advised that it is safe to play, we will put forward proposals with regards to the remainder of the season.

“That’s assuming there is time left to do anything, which is looking more and more doubtful as time passes.”

And wait and see is the same stance being taken by the Whitchurch Over-60s League, chairman Fred Brazendale commenting: “When we are advised that it is safe to do so we will call a meeting at which proposals will be discussed with regards to the remainder of the season.”