Bowls innovator Mike Beckett steps down

Mike Beckett’s computerised innovation allows bowlers to input details online and see scores, results and updated league tables within seconds of matches finishing.

But now Whitchurch-based Beckett has decided, after a recent health scare that led to him being taken to Shrewsbury Hospital, that enough is enough.

“I shall be 77 next month and have decided now is the time to hand over the system to another person who has both youth and experience to take the system forward,” he said.

Beckett stepped down as County President in February after bravely battling through a year that saw him lose his beloved wife Mary to cancer – and then was taken ill himself.

“I had been in self isolation since March 11 with coronavirus symptoms, which got worse, and a week later I was admitted to hospital,” explained Beckett. “Thankfully I tested negative for the virus, but I did have pneumonia.

“After five days in hospital, I am now recuperating at home and gradually improving. These recent events, and the suspension of the bowling season, have provided a time for reflection.

“The Bowling Results System was originally set up in 2011, when a couple of leagues trialled it.

“In 2020 there are now over 160 leagues across the country who are using the system.”

Advertising

He has notified all 130 summer leagues that use it of his decision to step back and has been overwhelmed by the messages of thanks he has received.

“I am very pleased to announce that I shall be working with Damon Naile over the next 12 months during a transition period.

“Damon is very experienced in the field of databases and programming, as well as being a fellow crown bowler.

“He has been using the system since 2014 and is also serving as the match secretary for the Coventry League.”

But Beckett, who started his computer work by creating a website for his then club Whixall, is still working hard for a number of Shropshire leagues as they try to rescue at least part of this year’s season – if the lockdown restrictions are eased in time.