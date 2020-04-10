Bowlers are hoping for a Festival fling

An army of bowlers from the county usually heads over the Irish Sea to take part in the Isle of Man Festival, returning home with plenty of prize money from the various competitions during the week-long bonanza.

And although the June Festival was an early casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, the more popular September Festival is still scheduled to go ahead.

The decision to call off the June Festival (June 22-26) was taken jointly between Festival director Steve Moore and the Visit Isle of Man Executive Agency.

The Conwy Festival in July has also been cancelled and along with it the star-studded Craig Roberts Memorial Invitation at Rhos Park – which was due to feature past winner and Shropshire No.1 Callum Wraight – now put back to Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Also off is the British Super Cup, the 31-up four home-four away nationwide KO for the Arthur Land Trophy.

“It is being postponed until a time that it is considered safe to go ahead,” said the organisers, who include Shropshire duo Rob Burroughs and Martin Gaut.

“Should this year’s event be cancelled then all clubs shall be automatically entered into the 2021 event, unless otherwise requested.”

“The decision to cancel the June event has not been taken lightly, but the emerging coronavirus situation has forced our hand,” said Moore.

“This decision is also linked to the fact that visitors currently arriving on the Island are required to self-isolate for 14 days.

“At present the September Crown Green Bowls Festival is set to go ahead as scheduled over five days – 7 to 11 September 2020.”