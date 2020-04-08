Shropshire bowls chiefs calling for understanding

The British Crown Green Bowling Association (BCGBA) will bill all clubs for an annual affiliation fee as normal this year – despite the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Shropshire association secretary Mo Corley confirmed all counties had received a letter from the BCGBA explaining the body’s current financial plight and its reliance on payments they receive from clubs.

“For 2020 the BCGBA affiliation fee is set at £35 and they also request payment for the 2020 handbooks,” she said. “We have sent an email (to the BCGBA) urging them to reconsider their request for payment for both the affiliation fee and handbooks. If we do not receive a reply by the end of April we will have to send a payment request to you (clubs and leagues in the county) for their fees.”