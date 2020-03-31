Survey is launched to help bowls clubs

Starved of income by the suspension of all bowling, many of the 130-plus clubs affiliated to the county association are facing a battle to keep going, writes Malcolm Fletcher.

And now they have been encouraged to take part in a survey organised by the sport’s governing body, the BCGBA, to pinpoint where help is needed.

“The Club Survey will help inform Sport England on the current pinch points bowls clubs are experiencing,” stressed BCGBA chief executive officer Mark Bircumshaw.

“This has been requested following discussion with them to gain a feeling of where help could be targeted.

“Once I have enough replies I will summarise and then forward on to Sport England.”

A link to the survey is on the county website, but Bircumshaw stressed the survey is not an application for funding.

County officers are recommending that, if possible, bowlers pay their annual membership subs to try to help their club get through this difficult financial time.

They are also warning clubs to check on their security as only essential maintenance is currently permitted as greens are outside and people can maintain the two metres social distancing rule while grass cutting.