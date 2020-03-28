Outlook is bright for bowls club

That was the good news from Albert Road BC (formerly Reman and Perkins) announced at an executive meeting of the Tanners Shropshire League held at Bagley BC.

New league secretary Dawn Gay said: “Dave Nicholls from Albert Road gave a brief report on their club’s future and, with the backing of the local council and Sport England, they are in a good position going forward.

“Builders cannot start work on their existing green until a green has been built and is in a playable condition at the nearby Shrewsbury Sports Village.”

Delegates at the meeting – held ahead of the bowls suspension – agreed to bring forward the annual presentation dinner to November, and hold it again at the Freemasons Hall in Shrewsbury – and clubs were given details of the Whitchurch League’s junior bowls scheme.