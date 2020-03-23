Winter bowls finals to return in summer

Like all organised crown green bowling events, the popular series run by Jamie Brookes is now suspended by order of the sport’s governing body in the wake of guidance guidelines.

“Finals day originally booked for Sunday, March 29, will now be postponed until who knows when,” said Brookes.

“My thoughts are that when we do get the go-ahead for competitive bowling to return, what better way than a finals day to entertain the masses.”

Rich Lawson topped the series points ranking table and fellow Shropshire man Keith Wall also made it through before the sport was suspended.

“The winter series will hopefully be finished in the summer – and I thank all who have supported it during this winter,” added Brookes.

“Please remember that we, the bowling community, is filled with people from all ages so please look after all your family, friends and neighbours – especially those that are classed in the vulnerable sector.”