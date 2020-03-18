Bowls is called off across Great Britain

The sport’s governing body – the British Crown Green Bowling Association (BCGBA) – issued a suspension notice following the stricter government announcements this week. That means three open competitions in Shropshire – including its two Champion of Champions qualifiers – have bitten the dust.

The Covid-19 outbreak has forced the organisers of the Meole Brace Open, St Georges Open and Candlin Doubles at Sinclair to call them off.

“After the announcements from the government and a directive from the BCGBA, we regret that we have made the tough decision to cancel the rest of this year’s competition,” said Barry and Ade Jennings, the father and son promoters of the £5,930 Coors-backed Meole Open.

“Apologies but the safety of everyone concerned is of paramount importance.”

The last 32 for the finals of the £7,000 St Georges Open had already been decided, but organiser Graham Turner has not given up hope of the competition being completed this year.

It was bad news too from Stuart Church, open organiser at Telford club Sinclair, who said: “Due to the coronavirus, the Candlin Doubles has been postponed.”

The county’s top league, the Shropshire Premier, postponed its meeting scheduled for last night, suspending the current season until told otherwise.