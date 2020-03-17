Bowlers awaiting further virus guidance

The Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League has already made contingency plans for a crisis-hit campaign and has issued a statement to its clubs and bowlers, as have the Whitchurch and Market Drayton leagues. All three leagues are avoiding making any firm decisions until after the County Executive meeting scheduled for Monday, in the hope that firmer guidelines from the authorities will have been issued by then.

The Shropshire association have warned of specific risks to bowlers but a spokesman for the sport’s governing body, the British Crown Green association, said: “We wish to advise that no events under its jurisdiction are affected at present.”

And the Tanners Shropshire League are still hopeful their season will go ahead, new secretary Dawn Gray saying: “We will ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’ – following any guidance from Public Health England and Sports England.

“Plans can and will bee put on hold at anytime so the Shropshire league is set to start on Friday 17th April with Shrewsbury League set to start on Tuesday 24th April - so fingers crossed.”

However, the AGM of the North Shropshire Parks association, due to have been held last night at Whitchurch’s District Club, was called off due to the virus.

Parks chairman Phil Scott, who is also county vice-chairman and safeguarding officer, said: “The AGM was cancelled due to Covid 19. All AGM information will be sent out to affiliated clubs this week with reports attached.”