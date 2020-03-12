Top talent in county at Meole Brace and St Georges comps

The £5,930 Coors Meole Brace Open springs back into life at the Shrewsbury club with qualifiers on Saturday and Sunday – at the same time as the second weekend of qualifying takes place in the £7,300 St Georges Open.

Blackpool’s famous Waterloo may not be available to stage the big champions day come September, but the goal of being the king of the British comps means the battles will be intense at both Meole and in Telford.

Both opens have not quite been able to put up the full house signs, but Ade Jennings – son of Meole promoter Barry, said: “We have a handful of places left, which we expect to fill on the day, and 95 per cent have now paid – so it’s a near full entry of male bowlers.”

Defending champion Callum Wraight starts the defence of the crown on Sunday while last year’s runner-up Martin Gaut features on Saturday alongside the likes of Greg Smith, Peter Farmer, Graeme Wilson, John Bailey, Simon Coupe and former Shropshire men James Grimston and Ian Booth.

Castlefields No.1 Wraight may come face to face with Yorkshire father and son, Chris and Josh Mordue, on Sunday when team-mate Michael Beer and Jamie King will also try to secure places in the last 32 for finals day on Sunday, April 5.

“Play commences at 10.15am on both days with hot and cold food and drink available all day,” added Ade Jennings.

Top-class names are also the order of the weekend at St Georges with Coupe in action on Saturday morning on a day that also features Wraight, Spencer Clarke, Matt Gilmore, Rich Goddard, Wayne Rogers and Derek Wright,

Hoping to be at their Sunday best will be bowlers like the Mordues, Wayne Ditchfield, Scott Harries and Wayne Phillips as qualifying ends ahead of finals day on Saturday, March 28.

Advertising

n Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Club members will again deliver for charity this weekend.

Their annual fundraising day in aid of the Air Ambulance is on Sunday at the Sport Village centre with Liz Taylor again at the helm.

It’s the club’s last event of the winter and vice-captain Cynthia Hedley said: “We would like as many as possible to come to this.

“Run by Liz, the day will be a club bowls game followed by a meal at Shrewsbury Town Football Club’s dining room, with visitors also invited.”