A new era for Tanners League

The Tanners Shropshire League has an executive meeting at Bagley BC in Shrewsbury (7.30pm) when Dawn Gray will take the reins as secretary for the first time, writes Malcolm Fletcher.

She succeeded Anthony Price in the post at the recent AGM and, having left Hadnall to sign for Prince Hotel, Gray and her fellow officers have a number of ideas to talk over with delegates tonight.

They include the possible introduction of result books for team captains, bringing the annual presentation dinner forward to November and also charging clubs for at least one ticket. But the key talking point will be finalising the league structure for 2020 and accommodating the five new teams who have applied to join on Tuesday nights in the Shrewsbury divisions and Friday in the Shropshire divisions.

“Club information sheets will be required at this meeting and entries will be taken for the league’s cup competitions,” said a league spokesperson.

n The crowning moment will finally arrive tomorrow night in Shropshire’s major winter league.

That’s when District A’s unstoppable march to a third successive championship triumph in the District Invitation Winter Bowls League at the Whitchurch club will end.

They go into the final fixture of the four singles-two doubles league against Adderley on the back green with an unassailable 23-point lead following five months of action.

And not only will they pick up the trophy and top prize money, but one of their star-studded squad – county senior team man Rich Lawson – will finish top of the singles averages.

Malpas Sports, who were early pacesetters in the autumn, will hope to wrap up the runners-up spot with a victory over Bridgewater tonight.