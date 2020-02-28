League plan to mark 30 years

Delegates of the 20 teams who play in the six-a-side league will hear of plans to mark its 30th anniversary in 2021 at the meeting at Wellington’s Sir John Bayley Club (7.30pm).

Mabel Finnigan, who launched the Monday league and has been it secretary ever since, said that all 20 teams were set to continue this coming season, when the Bayley will be aiming to be crowned champions for the fourth year in a row.

Meanwhile, one of the league’s teams – Maddocks Blue – are searching for new recruits, spokeswoman Carole Byrne saying: “Any lady bowlers that would like to join our club would be very welcome, whatever your ability. Come along and enjoy a great afternoon – fresh air, exercise and good company!”

Burway BC is the venue for the Flowfit Ludlow League’s pre-season meeting on Monday at 7.30pm.