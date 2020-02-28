Entries sought for cup contest

Led by Rob Renke, they have already set the dates for the six-a-side competition for over-60s that ended last year with Battlefield lifting the Wrekin Council Cup for the first time.

Round one will be played the week commencing Tuesday, May 19, with ties starting at 1.30pm, culminating in the finals of the main KO and Peter Morris Consolation Cup on September 8.

Entries need to be with Bridgnorth-based Renke (07712 645805), who is the new competition secretary of the Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League, by April 9 - further details available from him on.