Clubs poised to receive update on key issues

And officers and clubs in the Flowfit-backed league hope many of them will be sorted at the pre-season meeting on Monday at Burway BC (7.30pm).

“A representative from each team is required to attend the meeting as we will be handing out the team packs for the upcoming season and doing the draw for the first round of the 2020 League Handicap Cup,” said league secretary Steve Burmingham.

All 10 teams that competed in the 10-a-side league on Thursday nights last year vowed to carry on at November’s AGM, but Burmingham has spent the intervening period trying to attract new entries from local clubs including Bishop’s Castle, Church Stretton, Clungunford, Highley, Newcastle on Clun and Worthen & Brockton.

Whether he has succeeded will be revealed at Monday’s meeting, when the post of chairman needs to be filled along with that of Senior Inter-League team captain.

Former chairman Wayne Rogers has been recruiting bowlers for a potential Veterans Inter-League entry in 2020 but the future of Ludlow’s junior equivalent is in doubt.

That’s the view of junior manager Simon Parsonage, who told the AGM that unless more juniors were found by member clubs, his company Flowfit’s ninth year of sponsorship of the league in 2020 would be the last.