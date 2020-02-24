Bowls league all set to grow

Whispers of withdrawals from the Shrewsbury Ladies League proved unfounded at its AGM at Meole Brace BC – and there was talk of two new teams applying to play in the two divisions.

And that would be welcome news for a league that has been reduced from three divisions in recent years and introduced eight-a-side matches in 2019 instead of 10 bowlers being involved.

But league secretary Gill Chambers was definite in her decision to stand down from the role. And with nobody at Tuesday night’s meeting volunteering to take on the post, fixture secretary Martin Gaut agreed to take on the duties.

He is already secretary of the Shropshire Premier – and it was that league’s vote to allow women to play in it for the first time this coming season that sparked rumours of some ladies teams considering pulling out.

Other Shrewsbury Ladies League officers elected – president, Shirley James; chairwoman, Glenis Embrey; treasurer, Mabel Finnigan.