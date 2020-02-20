Forecast looks brighter for Winter Series

Storms Ciara and Dennis have put paid to the last two scheduled rounds, but a better forecast has series organiser Brookes hoping that round 20 gets the go ahead on Sunday morning at Prees (SY13 2DX).

Fields of 50-plus this winter, of bowlers from all over Shropshire and further afield, has led Brookes to call for early notification from those definitely entering each week.

But he will take entries on the day (£7 adults, £4 juniors) at 9.30am before 13-up handicapped matches start in round-robin groups to produce a last 32 for the knockout stages.

The top 32 in the points ranking table will play for big money on series final day on March 29 and those surely already guaranteed of a place are Ian Howell (236 points), Gary Whitehall (230), Rich Lawson (212), Chris Stretch (188), Phil Jones (187), Jack Hewitt (178) ,Connor Whitehall & Josh Warner (174) and Alan Boulton (173).

Whatever the weather, Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Club have their final friendly series fixture of the winter on Saturday at the Sports Village against Welford (1.30pm).

And the Oswestry area’s DBS sessions day with county safeguarding officer Phil Scott will also definitely go ahead on Saturday at Weston Rhyn BC from 10am.

In the District Invitational Winter League, District A and Wem USC meet tonight and Chester Road take on Malpas Sports tomorrow.