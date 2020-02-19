New rule will allow bowlers to play twice

The Oswestry League approved the rule change, proposed by Llanymynech, at its annual general meeting at Whittington Cricket & Bowls Club when three new teams from the Wrexham area were voted in.

League secretary Lorraine Lewis explained: “In the event of the lowest or only team of a club, (from divisions 4-5-6 only) being unable to field a full team for a match, captains can allow a maximum of two players to play a second game.

“The points scored by the player(s) in their second game will not count towards their individual record, only the team’s total.

“Six points will be deducted from the total aggregate of the match for each player who has played twice.”

Approval for the change came after the 25 of the 27 member clubs present considered and voted on three amendments – and the new rules will be closely monitored by fixtures secretary Mel Jones.

A management committee proposal to fine clubs who withdraw teams after December 31 and before a new season by up to half of the seasonal match fees was passed by a majority vote.

“We welcomed three new teams into the league at the AGM – Johnstown into the league and Hampden and Bersham into the Veterans League,” said, Lewis, adding the financial position of the league remains healthy.

Officers elected: President – John Hughes; Chairman – Phil Jones; Treasurer – Gwynfor Hughes; Competitions secretary – Roger Candlin; Fixtures secretary – Mel Jones; League secretary – Lorraine Lewis.