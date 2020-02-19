Bylet A opt not to be promoted

All 22 teams carrying on in two divisions of the 10-a-side league on Tuesday nights was the good news at the league’s AGM at Bridgnorth BC.

But one of those sides wants to stay put, despite winning the right to promotion after finishing runners-up to Bridgnorth A in Division Two in 2019.

League secretary Lesley Burnside explained: “Bylet A asked to stay in Division Two rather than accept promotion.”

All officers were re-elected en bloc and the three proposals considered by the annual meeting were all passed.

So, thanks to a Bridgnorth motion, clubs with more than one team in the league will get more flexibility with selection as the number of registered players per team has been cut from eight down to six.

Bridgnorth’s bid to see a stricter adherence to competition dates was approved in addition to Horsehay’s proposal for a formal handicap structure for the league knockouts.