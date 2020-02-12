Indoor Club finish season with a win

They were two bowlers short of a full team for the away leg of the Mercia Region fixture against Nomads of Bromsgrove, but still managed a 13-3 victory on points after an 82-71 aggregate success.

Club spokesman Brian Selley explained: “Shrewsbury struggled for players with three on holiday and another not well, so we had a full squad at home but only six players away instead of eight.

“It meant the away rinks played with three players each against Nomads’ four players so our first two players played with three woods and the skip with two and then we lost 25 per cent of our score.”

But big wins on the two rinks at the Sports Village more than covered that damage to leave Shrewsbury second from bottom after a second win from five matches.

“At home Pete Phillips skipped a team to a 30-10 win and Mark Thomas skipped a team to a 27-18 win,” said Selley.

“Away I skipped a team to a 22-17 win, less 25 per cent so we came away with a draw 17 each, while John Albutt skipped the other away team but lost 26-8.

“So with two winning rinks for four points, a drawn rink for one point plus eight points for the aggregate, it added up to 13-3 overall in our favour.”

n Shrewsbury’s Keith Wall is determined to make an impact on the Open Singles Circuit.

Advertising

The Castlefields and county bowler will compete in a tournament for the second successive weekend when he travels down to Newbury for the West Berks Open.

There’s a £1,000 first prize and Wall faces a first-round appointment on Saturday against Chris Moore of Barwell, who is currently 15th in the circuit rankings.

Wall was in Basingstoke last weekend for the Loddon Vale Open and got off to a good start by beating Matt Carr 7-2, 2-7, 2-1, only to bow out in round two against Cory Davies.

n Morning matches are coming to a Shropshire veterans league this year.

Advertising

A new C team from Adderley was voted into the Barlow Whitchurch Over-60s League at its AGM at Tilstock BC, giving the eight-a-side structure three divisions of 14 sides starting on Tuesday, April 7.

But the newcomers have given the league a headache, secretary June Davies explaining: “As it Adderley’s third team (and the club only has one green) it was agreed that their C team will be allowed to play their home matches at 11am.”

Treasurer John Collier reported a surplus of £744 from last year so delegates voted to scrap the affiliation fee for this year – at a cost of £200, to subsidise the end of season meal at Prees Club on October 20 and to increase the honoraria for the secretary and treasurer to £100.

But club reps rejected a proposed rule to allow bowlers to play twice in a fixture if a team was short. All officers were re-elected en bloc, chairman Fred Brazendale expressing his pleasure at seeing so many at the meeting, including president Brian Morgan back again after a long illness.