League to honour trio with life membership

Former county secretary Ian Gaut, popular long-serving referee Bob Mumford and Mabel Finnigan – a driving force on the ladies’ scene in Shropshire – will receive the rewards following the AGM of the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League.

The annual meeting at Wellington’s Sir John Bayley Club (7pm) will vote on proposals to help clubs with player eligibility when they have two teams in one division, increase the penalties for failing to fulfil a fixture and clarify the Harris Cup handicaps.

“We will be staying as one league in 2020 after an idea to split into two was rejected with a very positive vote – and the good news continued as there were no disciplinary issues to deal with during last season,” secretary Malcolm Fletcher will report.

All paid officers are standing for re-election tonight, but question marks remain as to who will fill the roles of chairman and vice-chairman.

n The secretary of Shropshire’s biggest league will tonight reflect on an often ‘bumpy ride’ in her first year in the role.

Juliette Swire’s report to the AGM of the SPS Whitchurch League at the Archibald Worthington Club (7.30pm) gives thanks to everyone who has supported her in the first 12 months.

“It has been at times a bumpy ride, there have been several challenges thrown at me and I have found myself on the end of some clubs and individuals’ frustrations. Overall though a positive first year,” says Swire.

The league had to deal with a couple of club disciplinary issues last season and that has led to rule change proposals tonight to tighten up the code of conduct structure.

Another change could see the deadline for clubs to apply to enter new teams pushed back to March 1, with Ellesmere poised to field a new side in 2020 while Nantwich Park Road D withdraw.

n Telford club Sinclair have taken the wraps off their long-running annual open doubles competition.

The Candlin Memorial Doubles will be played on Sunday, April 19, with £200 to the winners if all 32 places are filled.

Entry costs £12 and qualifying sessions will start at 10am, 11am, 2pm and 3pm to produce a last eight for the finals at 6pm, the organiser being Stuart Church on 07877 857721.