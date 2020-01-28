Bottom two doing battle on busy night of action in District Invitational League

Elephant & Castle and District B, the bottom two in the District Invitation Winter League, will do battle at the Whichurch venue at the same time as leaders District A are taking on Bridgewater.

The matches will run concurrently on the back green and have been arranged to avoid clashing with tonight’s Whitchurch League AGM.

And E & C are in the mood to climb off the bottom after thrashing Chester Road 9-1 (114-99 on aggregate), Andy Armstrong winning 21-10, while District B were being whitewashed 10-0 (126-73) by Malpas Sports, who are now second despite having lost 8-2 to Chester Road 24 hours earlier.

Reigning champions District A brushed aside Adderley 9-1 (114-83) with Andrew Davies and Rich Pullen both delivering 21-9 cards and the in-form Will Childs won 21-5 as Wem USC drubbed Bridgewater by the same score with a 119-78 margin.

District A have two games in 24 hours as they also take on main title rivals Malpas Sports on Thursday before inconsistent Chester Road face Wem USC on Friday.

n Finding a new chairman is a key part of the agenda for tomorrow afternoon’s AGM of the Market Drayton Senior Citizens League.

Delegates at the Beacon Community Centre (2pm) need to elect a successor to Reg Cartlidge, who died in November, leaving big shoes to fill.

Secretary-treasurer Wendy Icke is prepared to stand again in the dual role, despite facing a big year as county president when she steps up at next month’s Shropshire association AGM.

The eight-a-side league with matches on Wednesday afternoons currently has one vacancy in its lowest third division so new applications can be considered.