Veterans League’s worries set to melt away at annual meeting

Plagued in recent months by worries that key officers were standing down, the 44-year-old Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League now stands on the eve of a new era.

Tomorrow’s AGM at the Sinclair Club in Ketley (1.30pm) should see a new chairman and competition secretary elected to succeed Don Holding and Bob Elcock respectively – while secretary John Ford agrees to carry on under special terms.

“We have nominations for chairman and comps secretary so I hope everything will run as smooth as possible at the AGM – but you know how it is, anything can change,” said Ford.

His offer to continue to administer the league but not attend meetings due to a family issue was accepted at the pre-AGM meeting in November.

“I offered to remain as secretary to deal with all the administration and organisation with regards to paper work etc – with the proviso that a member would take on the position of attending meetings and liaise with me accordingly,” explained Ford.

Delegates at the annual meeting of the league – now sponsored by Peter Morris Cars – will be told of any applications from new teams or withdrawals before voting on the divisional structure for the 2020 season.

They will also discuss the future of the handbook and honoraria – after the election of a new-looking top table.

And the workload for officers this year could be reduced as a Brian Williams proposal to cut the number of competitions played was accepted to go before tomorrow’s meeting.

Advertising

A Telford club will reflect on the sad loss of one of its driving forces tomorrow.

Members at the AGM of Madeley Cricket Club BC (8pm) will miss Frank Booth, who died aged 91 last May after many years of stalwart service to both the club and various local leagues.

Other club annual meetings coming up – Sinclair on Friday (7.30pm); Sir John Bayley on Sunday (11.30am); Horsehay on Sunday (7pm).

Wem USC on Wednesday, January 22 (8pm); Chelmarsh on Wednesday , January 22 (8pm); Chester Road on Thursday, January 23 at Dodington Lodge Hotel (7.30pm).