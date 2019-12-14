SPS Whitchurch League keen to get juniors on the green

The SPS Whitchurch League is to launch a Junior Bowls Scheme to encourage its clubs to attract more younger members – and details of next year’s project were given the latest executive meeting.

A number of rule change ideas that are set to go before January’s AGM were also explained, including a more structured approach to all Code of Conduct complaints after problems with a couple of clubs this year.

And the league are moving towards a more slimline structure in 2021 of 12 teams per division, rather than 14, to reduce the amount of games.

“Nothing special happened at the meeting really, we just went through reports and proposals for AGM and had an annual dinner report,” said league chairman Phil Scott.

“Under the Junior Bowls Scheme, the league would pay half the cost of sets of junior bowls if clubs would like some - but they have to be pro-active in the development of their club and hold coaching / open days with certified coaches in place at each event.”

Looking ahead to next season, Nantwich Park Road have already informed league officials that they are withdrawing their D side but Ellesmere – who have an active junior recruitment policy - want to field a new C team.