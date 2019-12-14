Shropshire clubs decide against splitting divisions

Clubs in the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League were asked to consider the idea of splitting the main 12-a-side Friday divisions and 10-a-side Monday divisions into two separate leagues in 2021.

But club delegates voted unanimously to kick the idea into touch at the league’s December management committee meeting after officers had asked for a clear mandate on the issue.

However, there was continuing indecision when it came to finding a new chairman and vice-chairman at January’s AGM to succeed Sean Round and Dave Evans respectively.

Four potential candidates – identified by the officers - had been approached and informal talks were held with one of them, but all four have now declined the opportunity, citing numerous different reasons.

“So where do we go from here?” asked general secretary Malcolm Fletcher.

“We are back to the drawing board, but we simply can’t get to the annual meeting on January 28 with nobody prepared to stand up and take on one of these roles.”