Shrewsbury Indoor in need of a festive lift

They are hoping the club’s Festive Fun Day in aid of charity on Sunday at their Sports Village centre will help ease the pain of their latest match.

That was 66 shot defeat at Bromsgrove in a five rink game of fours that followed a good win over Tamworth and left the team with a record of two wins from five matches to date this winter.

“The afternoon at Bromsgrove proved to be one of their most challenging yet, on a very fast unfamiliar green,” said vice-captain Cynthia Hedley.

“The Shrewsbury side, who normally play a triples game with three bowls each, were at a disadvantage on this occasion by the format of the game of fours in which bowlers had only two woods each in a team of four.

“This limited their opportunity to get used to the green and adjust their play.

“Although fighting bravely all the way, the overall result was a heavy defeat for them by 40 to 106 shots, the best performing rink for Shrewsbury being Olga Astley-Jones, Alan Cross and Mike Caird with skip Cliff Redshaw.

“This was the last friendly match this year, the next is scheduled for Saturday, January 25, when Shrewsbury will play an away game against Leominster.”