John Coxill to step down from BCGBA post
Shropshire’s sole serving British Crown Green Bowling Association official will relinquish the role next year. John Coxill will leave the post of competitions officer at the governing body’s AGM in January after four years and travelling thousands of miles doing the job.
Ludlow-based Coxill, who celebrated his 76th birthday earlier this month, confirmed: “I am standing down. It is for health reasons as I have to have more treatment in the new year.”
Coxill has served as county president three times on behalf of the Ludlow League – in 1990, 1997 and 2014 – and was Shropshire competition secretary until 2015.
He is a life member of the Shropshire Premier League after serving as its first president from 1994-96, again in 2016, and then as competition secretary for nine years.
Always a competitor to be reckoned with, Coxill won the County Veterans Merit in 2010 and 2013, the clubs he’s bowled for include Craven Arms, Ford and Meole Brace.
