John Coxill to step down from BCGBA post

Ludlow-based Coxill, who celebrated his 76th birthday earlier this month, confirmed: “I am standing down. It is for health reasons as I have to have more treatment in the new year.”

Coxill has served as county president three times on behalf of the Ludlow League – in 1990, 1997 and 2014 – and was Shropshire competition secretary until 2015.

He is a life member of the Shropshire Premier League after serving as its first president from 1994-96, again in 2016, and then as competition secretary for nine years.

Always a competitor to be reckoned with, Coxill won the County Veterans Merit in 2010 and 2013, the clubs he’s bowled for include Craven Arms, Ford and Meole Brace.