County bowls ace Callum Wraight seeking Christmas bonus

The Castlefields king will head north up the M6 to the Bolton home of the Panel – the Red Lion at Westhoughton – to play in the annual Dougie Wright Christmas Handicap.

Shrewsbury-based Wraight, 33, features in the second qualifier from noon aiming to secure the one ticket to the finals day on Sunday, January 5.

But despite having won 16 open circuit titles this year to top the British rankings again, he will be up against it tomorrow.

He has a handicap of plus five, the same as his big rival from his junior days, Wayne Ditchfield, while Cheshire star Tommy Johnstone is off +7 and local man Duncan Watkins +10.

“Games will be 41-up with players starting from the handicap displayed next to their names,” said a Panel spokesman.

“Each day four players will play down to one qualifier for the final day, with the draw for the four done on the day itself.”

Other star names who will bid for the last eight include Graeme Wilson, Noel Burrows, Simon Coupe and Paul Bailey.

Wraight is one of the players on the current list of bowlers who register to play regularly, who are known as a ‘Panel of Players’ that was formed in 1908.

“If you are selected to play on a regular basis, you should find your game improves with playing under the gaze of some of the ultra critical spectators who have bet money on your ability to perform on what is considered to be a very difficult green,” added the spokesman.