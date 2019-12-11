Series champ Jack Hewitt sees off the big guns

The young Hanmer bowler was overall series champion earlier this year without winning one of the rounds en route to finals day, something he was determined would not happen again this time around.

And it won’t after Hewitt won round nine of the sixth series on Sunday at Whitchurch’s District Club by claiming the prized scalp of Shropshire No.1 Callum Wraight 13-12 in the final.

In fact Hewitt had it tough all day as nearly 50 entered after a week’s break due to severe frost, having to also beat series top two Ian Howell and Gary Whitehall – both of Adderley – 13-11 in the last four and 13-12 in the quarter-finals respectively.

“We had another great turnout of 48 competitors despite a very cold and chilling wind, but it turned into a pleasant day in the end,” said series organiser Jamie Brookes.

“There was some good bowling leading to a solid final which ended with Jack Hewitt edging Callum Wraight.”

There were 12 round robin groups and Hewitt booked his place in the last 32 despite losing one of his three group games – 13-8 to Susie Lawson – before beating homester Carl Hinton 13-11 and Kerry Dance (Hadnall) 13-7.

Now he hopes to further his claim to a place in the Shropshire senior team after winning 15 of his 24 games in the Premier League this year for a Hanmer team which finished second bottom.

Castlefields king Wraight beat Jan Wakefield 13-10 in his semi-final and the other quarter-final scores were – Howell 13 Harry Wilson 6, Wakefield 13 Cedric Bancroft 11, Wraight 13 Alan Boulton 5.