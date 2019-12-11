Menu

Prize night for Telford's leading ladies

Bowls | Published:

Telford’s giants of the Shropshire ladies bowls scene, Wrockwardine Wood, didn’t have it all their own way this year.

Upset queens - Broseley’s Gwen Wilkes gets the Morrey Cup from team-mate Pauline Wilson at the joint presentation

Wrockites rule – Jackie Rutter of Wrockwardine Wood receives the Eric James Salver from (left) Shropshire Ladies president Pauline Wilson

They did beat arch rivals Meole Brace by 12 shots in the final of the County Women’s Cup at Newport, Sarah Weaver’s 21-4 card being the key to lifting the Eric James Salver.

But the Wrockites finishing runners-up to Meole again in division one of the Shrewsbury Ladies League and were stunned by buzzing Broseley in the final of the D & M Morrey Cup at Greenfields.

A performance packed with grit and determination, with fine fightbacks from Gwen Wilkes and Lesley Winwood adding to wins by Pauline Wilson (21-15), Selena Oates (21-16), Gail Hall (21-18) and Chris Rossiter (21-19), gave Broseley a nine chalk winning margin.

Both trophies were presented at a joint end of season meeting organised by the Shropshire Ladies association and Shrewsbury Ladies League at the Sinclair Club in Telford.

