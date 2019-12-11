Prize night for Telford's leading ladies

They did beat arch rivals Meole Brace by 12 shots in the final of the County Women’s Cup at Newport, Sarah Weaver’s 21-4 card being the key to lifting the Eric James Salver.

But the Wrockites finishing runners-up to Meole again in division one of the Shrewsbury Ladies League and were stunned by buzzing Broseley in the final of the D & M Morrey Cup at Greenfields.

A performance packed with grit and determination, with fine fightbacks from Gwen Wilkes and Lesley Winwood adding to wins by Pauline Wilson (21-15), Selena Oates (21-16), Gail Hall (21-18) and Chris Rossiter (21-19), gave Broseley a nine chalk winning margin.

Both trophies were presented at a joint end of season meeting organised by the Shropshire Ladies association and Shrewsbury Ladies League at the Sinclair Club in Telford.