Prize night for Telford's leading ladies
Telford’s giants of the Shropshire ladies bowls scene, Wrockwardine Wood, didn’t have it all their own way this year.
They did beat arch rivals Meole Brace by 12 shots in the final of the County Women’s Cup at Newport, Sarah Weaver’s 21-4 card being the key to lifting the Eric James Salver.
But the Wrockites finishing runners-up to Meole again in division one of the Shrewsbury Ladies League and were stunned by buzzing Broseley in the final of the D & M Morrey Cup at Greenfields.
A performance packed with grit and determination, with fine fightbacks from Gwen Wilkes and Lesley Winwood adding to wins by Pauline Wilson (21-15), Selena Oates (21-16), Gail Hall (21-18) and Chris Rossiter (21-19), gave Broseley a nine chalk winning margin.
Both trophies were presented at a joint end of season meeting organised by the Shropshire Ladies association and Shrewsbury Ladies League at the Sinclair Club in Telford.
