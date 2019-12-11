Fresh hope in Waterloo fight

Although a number of one-day competitions have been cancelled next year, and entries are still not being taken for the major events, there are positive signs that the troubled famous venue does have a future. Top bowler Gary Ellis, one of the committee trying to save the Wembley of the sport, is eager to explain the current position.

“We want to get as far down the line as possible in our negotiations with the (hotel) freeholder before we take entries for next year,” he said.

“Those negotiations are definitely progressing in the right direction but things are not finalised yet.

“And we don’t want to take a substantial amount of money from bowlers until we are absolutely certain we will be running the tournaments.

“We hope to have some positive news in the new year so please do bear with us.”