Durham trip fails to bring Keith Wall a reward

The Castlefields and county senior team man headed north for the Durham Open and had a first-round walkover early on Saturday night.

But then he lost 8-3, 8-4 to round two opponent Colin Stevenson, who went on to be a losing quarter-finalist when the 16 qualifiers for the final stages went into battle on Sunday.

Wall’s consolation, however, was to pick up enough points to remain 32nd in the rankings and stay on course to appear in next winter’s Grand Finals of the circuit.

n Shropshire clubs who would like a slice of the action in terms of county competitions have been urged to nominate themselves.

That was the plea from the county association’s comps chief Mike Potter as the programme of events for 2020 was finalised at the latest executive meeting.

He told delegates that he wanted to widen his list of potential venues and urged any club that wanted to host a county event next year to contact him before January.