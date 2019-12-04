Tough group for Callum Wraight in Christmas Handicap

The Castlefields star will be one of four bowlers competing at the Red Lion, Westhoughton, on Tuesday, December 17 – the aim being to win the one ticket to finals day on January 5.

But the 33-year-old has been given the toughest handicap in his group, the organisers making him only +5 for the 41-up ties compared to rivals John Crossley on +7, Billy Griffiths +10 and Chris Morrison +7

Open competition circuit rivals Graeme Wilson, Wayne Ditchfield and Tommy Johnstone feature in other groups on other days, while guest bowlers chasing final tickets include Simon Couple and Paul Bailey.

“The final day consisting of the eight qualifiers is scheduled for Sunday, January 5, from 12 noon when the players will be re-handicapped,” said a Panel spokesman.